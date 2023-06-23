BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

