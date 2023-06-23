Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.48 and its 200 day moving average is $303.80. The company has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.