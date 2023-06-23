Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

