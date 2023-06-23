Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $17.06

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

