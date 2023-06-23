Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $53.70

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

Featured Articles

