Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

