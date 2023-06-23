Brokers Set Expectations for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

