BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.02 and a 200-day moving average of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

