Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 998 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 36,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 92.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 78,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 37,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

