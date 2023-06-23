Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

