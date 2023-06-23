Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 13,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

