Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.57 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

