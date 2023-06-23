Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $221,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

