Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRH opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

