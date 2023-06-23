Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

CXH opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.27.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.