Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 391.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $200.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.