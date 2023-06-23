Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.