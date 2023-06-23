Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 589 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $915,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN stock opened at $372.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

