Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.42%.

Chimera Investment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

