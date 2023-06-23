Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $20.53 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

