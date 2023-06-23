Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,602,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,440.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,559.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,487.30. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

