Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

