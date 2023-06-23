Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.13.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
