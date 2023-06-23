Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

