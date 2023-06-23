Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

