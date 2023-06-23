Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after buying an additional 395,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 83,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 155,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

