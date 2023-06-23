Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 394,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.80 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $840.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

