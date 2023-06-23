Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Etsy by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

ETSY stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

