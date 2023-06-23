Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE KGC opened at $4.62 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

