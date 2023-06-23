Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

