Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

