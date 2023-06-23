Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average is $185.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.