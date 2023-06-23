Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

