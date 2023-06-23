Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,051.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,049.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,011.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,716.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

