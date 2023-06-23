Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

