Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $864.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $779.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $766.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,674. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.