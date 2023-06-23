Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,789 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after buying an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

