Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

