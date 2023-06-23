Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,708 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

