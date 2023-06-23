Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 685 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $334.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

