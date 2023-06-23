Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 66,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

