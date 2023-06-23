Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CURE opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $184.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.