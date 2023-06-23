Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GM opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.