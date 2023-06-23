Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.64.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

