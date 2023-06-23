Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.