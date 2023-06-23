Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CNSL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

