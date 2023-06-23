Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.