Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,647,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

