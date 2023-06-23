Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $170.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.