Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

